Two men have been arrested in Craigavon after a stun gun was found by police in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood the men were arrested after a vehicle was stopped on the Knockmenagh Road area in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men aged 22 and 33 were arrested by police after a vehicle was stopped and a stun gun recovered in Craigavon during the early hours of this morning, Thursday 3 July.

"Officers on patrol in the Knockmenagh Road area at around 1.50am noted a vehicle which they found suspicious. Upon stopping and searching the car, the stun gun was discovered inside.

"The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, and the car was seized for further examination.

"Follow up searches were also carried out at addresses in Armagh this afternoon.

"Both men remain in police custody at present. Police enquiries are ongoing.”