Two men, arrested in Craigavon after a stun gun was found by the PSNI, have been released on bail.

It is understood the men, who are aged 22 and 33, were arrested after a vehicle was stopped on the Knockmenagh Road area of Craigavon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement this morning (Friday) a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Two men, aged 22 and 33, who were arrested after a vehicle was stopped and searched by officers on patrol in the Knockmenagh Road area of Craigavon in the early hours of Thursday morning, Thursday 3rd July, have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

"A stun gun had been located in the vehicle during the search.

"Enquiries are continuing, and anyone with any information which might assist is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 101 of 03/07/25.”

Last night the PSNI said: “Officers on patrol in the Knockmenagh Road area at around 1.50am noted a vehicle which they found suspicious. Upon stopping and searching the car, the stun gun was discovered inside.

"The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, and the car was seized for further examination.

"Follow up searches were also carried out at addresses in Armagh this afternoon,” the PSNI officer said on Thursday evening.

"Both men remain in police custody at present. Police enquiries are ongoing.”

It is not known if anyone else has been arrested in connection to this incident.