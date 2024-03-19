Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said he received reports of a number of cars damaged and discovered his own car was damaged during the incident in Obins Street on Monday night, March 18.

Officers investigating said the 34-year-old remains in custody.

One of the 21 cars damaged in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Cllr Duffy said: “This was an outrageous spree which has resulted in many cars being damaged and people being left out of pocket to get them repaired. Many of the cars had damaged wing mirrors and more than 20 cars suffered damage. Much of this type of damage is under the excess so people will be out a lot of money.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received at around 11.50pm on Monday night that a man walking along Obins Street caused damage to parked cars as he passed. Officers attended and arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and brought him to custody where he remains at this time. 21 vehicles have been reported damaged to date and officers would advise car owners in the area to check their vehicles and report any new damage to police immediately.