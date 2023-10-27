Register
23 witnesses involved in case of men accused of attempted theft from ATM in Co Antrim

A court has been told there are 23 witnesses involved in the case of two men accused of trying to steal cash from an ATM.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST
The accused are Joseph Tomlinson (28) of Ballysillan Avenue in Belfast and Jordan Mervyn Stewart (24), of Fernisky Park, Kells.

They are charged with the attempted theft of the contents of an ATM at SuperValu at Main Street in Kells, County Antrim, and burglary of a 'secure ATM building' with intent to steal on March 10 this year.

An earlier court heard blow torches were linked to the machine break-in where an alarm had sounded.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena June. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena June. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A vehicle allegedly used in the incident was found crashed and police then followed footprints in snow through fields, the court had been told. The defendants were at a property, it had been claimed.

The earlier court heard the defendants said they had been walking a dog and denied involvement.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to December 5.