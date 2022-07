Very little has been left alone as the graffiti writers deface roads signs and bins, fences and walls and even the black paths in Craigavon.

Telephone kiosks and litter bins appear to be their favourite targets as well as bus shelters and service boxes.

A number of tags have been associated with this latest crime spree but the graffiti writer or writers have yet to be identified.

1. Familiar graffiti tag on bus shelter near Tesco in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

2. Signs across the Portadown and Craigavon area defaced with graffiti.

3. Graffiti near ASDA in Portadown, Co Armagh.

4. Even the black paths in Craigavon, Co Armagh have not escaped the graffiti surge.