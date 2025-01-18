2,500 Diazepam tablets were found in package addressed to Whitehead man

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:39 BST
Border Force intercepted a parcel containing over 2,500 Diazepam tablets which a Whitehead man said he ordered over the internet from Cambodia for his "own personal use".

Ross Hyndman (45), of Old Forde, admitted attempting to possess Class C drugs on April 10 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, there were 2,580 Diazepam tablets in the package which was addressed to the defendant's address.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who he said is an oil rig worker, has "underlying issues regarding his mental health".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if the prosecution accepted 2,500 tablets were for the defendant's own personal use and a prosecutor said "there was nothing else to support supply".

The judge told the defendant, who had a previous record: "Involve yourself in this behaviour again you will go to prison. I have some doubts whether this was for your own personal use".

The defendant was given a two months prison term, suspended for two years.

