2,500 Diazepam tablets were found in package addressed to Whitehead man
Ross Hyndman (45), of Old Forde, admitted attempting to possess Class C drugs on April 10 last year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, there were 2,580 Diazepam tablets in the package which was addressed to the defendant's address.
A defence barrister said the defendant, who he said is an oil rig worker, has "underlying issues regarding his mental health".
District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if the prosecution accepted 2,500 tablets were for the defendant's own personal use and a prosecutor said "there was nothing else to support supply".
The judge told the defendant, who had a previous record: "Involve yourself in this behaviour again you will go to prison. I have some doubts whether this was for your own personal use".
The defendant was given a two months prison term, suspended for two years.