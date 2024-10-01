26-year-old man remanded to prison on charges relating to Portstewart ATM incident
The man appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court before being remanded to prison, charged with a number of offences including criminal damage and being in possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
PSNI District Sergeant Halligan said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to bring offenders to justice for their criminal behaviour.
“Individuals who engage in this type of behaviour have no right to cause damage to property or cause fear amongst communities - their actions will certainly not be tolerated.”