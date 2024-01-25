30-year-old man charged to court over Dungiven pub incidents
and live on Freeview channel 276
He is charged with professing membership of a proscribed organisation, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, 25th January.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Inspector Wilson issued the following appeal : "Our investigation remains ongoing and as part of this, we want to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.
"If you have any information, the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1421 19/01/24. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport"
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.