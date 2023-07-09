Register
31 pictures from Drumcree as supporters from near and far gather in Portadown for 25th anniversary of Garvaghy Road stand off

There was a big turnout for the 25th anniversary of the Drumcree stand off in Portadown on Sunday, with supporters travelling from all over Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST

A much bigger parade was held than the normal Sunday protest with a Grand Lodge spokesman confirming: “In conjunction with Portadown District LOL No 1, Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge and Grand Lodge, it has been agreed to significantly mark this anniversary and highlight this ongoing injustice.”

"The intent to mark the 25th year will remind all that the bannerette of Portadown District remains at Drumcree and will do so until the return parade to Carlton Street Orange Hall takes place.”

In 1998, the Parades Commission ruled that members of the Portadown District should not march down the Garvaghy Road on the return journey from their annual service at Drumcree Parish Church.

The controversial move became a major flashpoint in Northern Ireland history, generating a bitter and at times violent stand off.

Looking smart during the Drumcree Sunday parade. PT27-244.

1. Drumcree 25 years on

Looking smart during the Drumcree Sunday parade. PT27-244. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brethren on the road on Sunday morning. PT27-247.

2. Drumcree 25 years on

Brethren on the road on Sunday morning. PT27-247. Photo: Tony Hendron

Experienced marchers taking part in the annual Drumcree Sunday parade. PT27-246.

3. Drumcree 25 years on

Experienced marchers taking part in the annual Drumcree Sunday parade. PT27-246. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the Star Of David Accordion Band taking part in the Drumcree Sunday parade. PT27-233.

4. Drumcree 25 years on

Members of the Star Of David Accordion Band taking part in the Drumcree Sunday parade. PT27-233. Photo: Tony Hendron

