There was a big turnout for the 25th anniversary of the Drumcree stand off in Portadown on Sunday, with supporters travelling from all over Northern Ireland.

A much bigger parade was held than the normal Sunday protest with a Grand Lodge spokesman confirming: “In conjunction with Portadown District LOL No 1, Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge and Grand Lodge, it has been agreed to significantly mark this anniversary and highlight this ongoing injustice.”

"The intent to mark the 25th year will remind all that the bannerette of Portadown District remains at Drumcree and will do so until the return parade to Carlton Street Orange Hall takes place.”

In 1998, the Parades Commission ruled that members of the Portadown District should not march down the Garvaghy Road on the return journey from their annual service at Drumcree Parish Church.

The controversial move became a major flashpoint in Northern Ireland history, generating a bitter and at times violent stand off.

