31-year-old arrested following assault in Lurgan

The police have confirmed a 31-year-old male is currently in custody.

Inspector McCullough said: “Shortly before 4am, officers received a report that a serious assault had occurred in the Victoria Gardens area and an injured male was located there.

“A second male, who came across the assault, chased the suspect when he produced an object and stabbed him in the hand.

Victoria Gardens, Lurgan. Picture: Google

“The suspect of the assault then made off towards the Antrim Road area and was detained by police a short time later. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquires.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Victoria Gardens and Antrim Road areas of Lurgan during this time, and who witnessed anything to contact police on 101 quoting reference 372 of 07/08/22,” added Insp McCullough.