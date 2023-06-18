Police are investigating reports of a serious assault in Lurgan which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital with head injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.15pm on Saturday evening (June 17), police received a report of an injured man in the Beech Court area of the town.

"Upon arrival of officers, a man with serious head injuries was being treated by ambulance staff and was then conveyed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and he is currently in police custody at this time.

Police at the scene of a serious assault in the Beech Court area of Lurgan. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"An investigation is now underway and detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1510 17/06/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/