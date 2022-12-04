A Larne man who admitted a string of offences including assaulting a man by biting him on the "inside of the thigh," has been jailed for eight months.

John Bryan Bowers (34), of Glenarm Road, Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (December 1).

In February this year he harassed a female neighbour including leaving a voicemail which "caused her to take a panic attack and an epileptic fit". He also sent a number of social media messages referring to "repercussions".

At one stage he banged on the front door and front window of the woman's home causing "fear and anxiety".

Ballymena courthouse.

On another occasion, the defendant attempted to pull a hammer from his waistband.

In June and July this year, Bowers had called the woman "derogatory names" and "spat at her kitchen window". On another occasion the woman was having a cup of tea when she noticed Bowers "staring through her window".

On August 3 this year, during a struggle, Bowers bit a man "on the inside of his left thigh which left a bruise and visible bite mark".

A defence barrister told the court it was accepted they were "serious matters". He said the defendant had "alcohol" issues.

Bowers, who had 57 previous convictions, admitted charges of harassment, assault and possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incidents would have been "very concerning" for the victims.

