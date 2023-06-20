Register
50 windows and frames smashed in repeat incidents at Ballymena building site

Police in Ballymena are investigating a report of criminal damage in the Demesne Avenue area of the town earlier this month.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

In an appeal for information, PSNI Mid and East Antri said: “It was reported that approximately 50 windows and window frames of houses under construction were damaged at a building site in the area sometime overnight between Thursday 8th and Friday 9th June. The following night between Friday 9th June and Saturday 10th June a similar amount of damage was caused on the construction site.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 350 09/06/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://crowd.in/wrksrJ.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crowd.in/sqJnas. “

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage at a construction site in Ballymena. Credit: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information after criminal damage at a construction site in Ballymena. Credit: Pacemaker
