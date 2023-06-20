Police in Ballymena are investigating a report of criminal damage in the Demesne Avenue area of the town earlier this month.

In an appeal for information, PSNI Mid and East Antri said: “It was reported that approximately 50 windows and window frames of houses under construction were damaged at a building site in the area sometime overnight between Thursday 8th and Friday 9th June. The following night between Friday 9th June and Saturday 10th June a similar amount of damage was caused on the construction site.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 350 09/06/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://crowd.in/wrksrJ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crowd.in/sqJnas. “