61-year-old woman has handbag snatched in Coleraine in broad daylight
The theft took place at The Crescent, Coleraine, at approximately 11.30am on Tuesday, September 30.
Police have appealed to any witnesses or persons with information to get in touch.
The suspect is described male, in his 30s, 5'8", wearing skinny jeans, a dark lightweight jacket and a navy baseball cap with a light blue peak.
Anyone with information should contact 101 and use reference 538 from the date 30/09/25.
Alternatively a report can be made through the PSNI website https://orlo.uk/okVeQ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers https://orlo.uk/mML54