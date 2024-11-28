7 people across NI and England arrested in major investigation into suspected evasion of alcohol duty
Houses in Portadown and other parts of NI as well as England were searched by police amid the major investigation into suspected tax evasion.
It is understood thousands of pounds in cash was also seized during searches of some properties.
No details of the probe were forthcoming from HM Revenue and Customs however it is understood this will be a lengthy and intense investigation.
An HM Revenue and Customs spokesperson said: “We can confirm our officers were working in the Portadown area on Tuesday (26 November 2024), alongside Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers.
"Seven people have been arrested in various locations across Northern Ireland and North West England, on suspicion of evading alcohol duty, and bailed.”
The spokesperson for the HMRC revealed that ‘investigations are ongoing’ but there were no further details.