7 people across NI and England arrested in major investigation into suspected evasion of alcohol duty

By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Nov 2024, 17:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of evading alcohol duty across Northern Ireland and England.

Houses in Portadown and other parts of NI as well as England were searched by police amid the major investigation into suspected tax evasion.

It is understood thousands of pounds in cash was also seized during searches of some properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No details of the probe were forthcoming from HM Revenue and Customs however it is understood this will be a lengthy and intense investigation.

A glass of alcohol.A glass of alcohol.
A glass of alcohol.

An HM Revenue and Customs spokesperson said: “We can confirm our officers were working in the Portadown area on Tuesday (26 November 2024), alongside Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers.

"Seven people have been arrested in various locations across Northern Ireland and North West England, on suspicion of evading alcohol duty, and bailed.”

The spokesperson for the HMRC revealed that ‘investigations are ongoing’ but there were no further details.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice