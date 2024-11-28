Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of evading alcohol duty across Northern Ireland and England.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houses in Portadown and other parts of NI as well as England were searched by police amid the major investigation into suspected tax evasion.

It is understood thousands of pounds in cash was also seized during searches of some properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No details of the probe were forthcoming from HM Revenue and Customs however it is understood this will be a lengthy and intense investigation.

A glass of alcohol.

An HM Revenue and Customs spokesperson said: “We can confirm our officers were working in the Portadown area on Tuesday (26 November 2024), alongside Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers.

"Seven people have been arrested in various locations across Northern Ireland and North West England, on suspicion of evading alcohol duty, and bailed.”

The spokesperson for the HMRC revealed that ‘investigations are ongoing’ but there were no further details.