He admitted charges of exceeding his 45mph limit and a charge that he 'failed to comply with Regulation 74 of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1999 in that you used on a road a motor vehicle from which was emitted smoke which caused or was likely to cause damage to any property or injury or danger to a person, contrary to Article 58 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995'.