A 19-year-old ‘R' driver - restricted to 45mph - was detected doing 73mph in a vehicle which was emitting excess exhaust smoke.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:25 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Ben McAuley, of Craignageeragh Road near Cullybackey, came to police attention on September 3 this year at the Frosses Road near Cloughmills.

He admitted charges of exceeding his 45mph limit and a charge that he 'failed to comply with Regulation 74 of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1999 in that you used on a road a motor vehicle from which was emitted smoke which caused or was likely to cause damage to any property or injury or danger to a person, contrary to Article 58 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995'.

For the R driver offence he was given four penalty points and a £150 fine and for the smoke offence he was fined £50 at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 19.