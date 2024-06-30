83-year-old man attempted to bite PSNI officers after they stopped his car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 80s attempted to bite police officers after they stopped him while driving in Co Down on Saturday.

According to police, this was the second time in two months the pensioner had assaulted officers in similar circumstances.

A spokesperson for Newry, Mourne and Down PSNI said the attack arose after officers stopped a car on Main Street, Ballynahinch at 11am.

"The 83-year-old driver’s licence had been stopped by the DVLA and his insurance was invalid. When he was told his car was being seized, he decided to lash out at officers, kicking, punching and attempting to bite them.

An 83-year-old man lashed out at PSNI officers, kicking, punching and attempting to bite them during an incident in Ballynahinch. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"This is the second time in two months he has assaulted police following a routine stop,” the spokesperson said.