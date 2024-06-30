83-year-old man attempted to bite PSNI officers after they stopped his car
According to police, this was the second time in two months the pensioner had assaulted officers in similar circumstances.
A spokesperson for Newry, Mourne and Down PSNI said the attack arose after officers stopped a car on Main Street, Ballynahinch at 11am.
"The 83-year-old driver’s licence had been stopped by the DVLA and his insurance was invalid. When he was told his car was being seized, he decided to lash out at officers, kicking, punching and attempting to bite them.
"This is the second time in two months he has assaulted police following a routine stop,” the spokesperson said.
"The driver was taken to a custody suite where he was charged for a number of offences. He will have to attend court in the near future.”