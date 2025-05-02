84-year-old driver pulled out in front of another vehicle causing a collision in Moy, Dungannon court hears

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025
A motorist from Moy has been fined and given penalty points following a road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road.

Patrick Mallon, aged 84, whose address was given as Roxborough Park, Moy, was charged with driving without due care and attention.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on December 15, 2023 at 7.50pm, police attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Dungannon Road, Moy.

The collision involved a black Golf and a grey Golf. The driver of the black Golf told police they were travelling along the Dungannon Road. The other vehicle was in the right turn lane and suddenly pulled out in from of her, causing a collision.

Dungannon courthouse. Pic credit: National WorldDungannon courthouse. Pic credit: National World
The defendant was cautioned for driving without due care and attention and it was said that he accepted responsibility for the collision.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

He also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.

