A Lisburn pensioner has been banned from the roads for a year after his dangerous driving caused a four-car road traffic collision.

David Goater, 75, whose address was given as Moira Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving, however he said he couldn’t remember the incident itself.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 1pm, police were tasked to a four-vehicle crash on the Lisburn Road in Moira.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Fiat Diablo was on the wrong side of the road and the male driver, the defendant, was being treated by emergency services.

Lisburn man is banned from driving for 12 months. Pic credit: Google

It was established a Ford van was waiting to turn right into a driveway, the vehicle behind it, which was driven by the defendant, moved into oncoming traffic. It hit a Golf, which was spun around several times. The Fiat then collided head first with a BMW.

It was reported that the BMW and the Fiat were deemed to be write-offs. Damage was caused to the rear of the Ford and the front of the Golf.

The defendant was interviewed and stated he could recall some of the events prior to the incident but not the incident itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence said the defendant admitted responsibility. “His only concern in this case was for the injured parties and whether they had made a full recovery,” a defence lawyer continued.

"He has no specific memory of what happened but he accepted his driving was dangerous.”