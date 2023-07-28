A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for one month after allowing his 15 year old son to drive a car.

Thomas Noel Maughan, 35, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with ‘permitting no insurance’.

The court heard that on Saturday February 12, 2023, police on Longstone Street in Lisburn came across a vehicle abandoned on the road with the engine running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They spoke to members of the public and were told two males had exited the vehicle.

Lisburn man banned from driving for one month. Pic credit: Google

On locating the defendant, he told the police that he had been drinking and had allowed his 15 year old son to drive the vehicle.

Defence said: “He made a wise decision not to drive but a very poor decision to allow his 15 year old son to drive instead.

"He has been granted use of a motability car in September but if he is given six penalty points he won’t be allowed the car. Perhaps the court would consider a short period of disqualification instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He knows he needs to be sensible in the future and it has been a lesson learnt.”

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Peter Mateer told the defendant: “It was very wrong to permit a 15 year old boy to drive a vehicle on a public road.

"Whether he was competent physically to drive the vehicle is not significant.”