A man has been charged with a catalogue of drug offences following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Anahilt

The charges includes conspiracy to produce class B drugs, being concerned in the production of a class B drug, permitting the production of class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply class B controlled drugs, and assisting unlawful immigration of a non-UK national.
The charges follow the discovery of a large, sophisticated cannabis cultivation factory in farm buildings on New Road, Anahilt on February 3 this year.
He is expected to appear at Lisburn Magistrates court on September 4.As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.