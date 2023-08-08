A man has been charged with a catalogue of drug offences following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Anahilt

Detectives from the Police Service's Organised Crime Branch have charged a 55 year old man with 11 drugs-related offences.

The charges includes conspiracy to produce class B drugs, being concerned in the production of a class B drug, permitting the production of class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply class B controlled drugs, and assisting unlawful immigration of a non-UK national.

The charges follow the discovery of a large, sophisticated cannabis cultivation factory in farm buildings on New Road, Anahilt on February 3 this year.