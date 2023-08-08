Register
A man has been charged with a catalogue of drug offences following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Anahilt

Detectives from the Police Service's Organised Crime Branch have charged a 55 year old man with 11 drugs-related offences.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST

The charges includes conspiracy to produce class B drugs, being concerned in the production of a class B drug, permitting the production of class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply class B controlled drugs, and assisting unlawful immigration of a non-UK national.

The charges follow the discovery of a large, sophisticated cannabis cultivation factory in farm buildings on New Road, Anahilt on February 3 this year.

He is expected to appear at Lisburn Magistrates court on September 4.As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.