Detectives in Lisburn have charged a 29-year-old man to court with possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug, following a search conducted at a property in the city on Thursday October 3.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on October 31, 2024.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.