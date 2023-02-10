The court heard that on August 27, 2022, at approximately 2.15pm, police received multiple reports of an intoxicated man in the vicinity of McKinstry Road and Queensway Dunmurry.
The defendant, Paul Francey (32), whose address was given as Henderson Court, was said to be unsteady on his feet and was shirtless at the time.
Police discovered a quantity of cannabis in his trouser pocket. He was arrested but failed to get into the police vehicle when requested to do so. He was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest.
During interview at Musgrave Police Station the defendant made full admission to possession of the drugs.
District Judge Rosie Watters, who told the defendant “people were very worried about you”, imposed a five-month jail term suspended for two years.