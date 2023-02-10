Register
A man was said to be intoxicated and shirtless at McKinstry Road in Dunmurry

A Belfast man was given a suspended prison sentence at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 9 after admitting to disorderly behaviour, possession of a Class B drug and resisting arrest,

By Lisburn Court Reporter
15 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 5:00pm

The court heard that on August 27, 2022, at approximately 2.15pm, police received multiple reports of an intoxicated man in the vicinity of McKinstry Road and Queensway Dunmurry.

The defendant, Paul Francey (32), whose address was given as Henderson Court, was said to be unsteady on his feet and was shirtless at the time.

Police discovered a quantity of cannabis in his trouser pocket. He was arrested but failed to get into the police vehicle when requested to do so. He was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest.

Man appears at Lisburn Magistrates Court to face charges of disorderly behaviour, possession of drugs, and resisting arrest. Pic by Google
During interview at Musgrave Police Station the defendant made full admission to possession of the drugs.

District Judge Rosie Watters, who told the defendant “people were very worried about you”, imposed a five-month jail term suspended for two years.