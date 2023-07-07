One man was taken to hospital after the incident at Paddy Cullen Park.
Councillor Martin said: “There has been a real sense of shock across Cookstown after last night’s disturbing incident. Fr Rock’s is at the heart of our community and it’s unbelievable that something like this could happen - especially at an underage match.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I know the club is providing support and assistance to all of the young people who witnessed the incident
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this difficult time and the entire community wish then a speedy recovery.”
Police were called to the incident and a man in his 40's was arrested. They are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have footage that could assist their investigation, to get in touch.