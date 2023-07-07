SDLP Cookstown councillor Kerri Martin has expressed her shock at the stabbing of two people at an U16s GAA match in the area.

One man was taken to hospital after the incident at Paddy Cullen Park.

Councillor Martin said: “There has been a real sense of shock across Cookstown after last night’s disturbing incident. Fr Rock’s is at the heart of our community and it’s unbelievable that something like this could happen - especially at an underage match.

“I know the club is providing support and assistance to all of the young people who witnessed the incident

Cookstown SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin. Credit: SDLP

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this difficult time and the entire community wish then a speedy recovery.”