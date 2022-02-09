Accelerant poured over the front door of a flat in Newtownabbey arson attack

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “A report was received at around 11pm of a fire at a flat in the Mulderg Drive area.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from NIFRS, who extinguished the fire, which is believed at this stage to have been caused by accelerant being poured over the front door of the property.

“Fortunately no one was inside the flat at the time of the incident, which we are investigating as arson.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which can assist us, to call 101 and quote reference number 1899 of 08/02/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.