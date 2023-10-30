Advice issued for Belfast International Airport traffic due to Glenavy Road flooding
Motorists are advised the A26 Glenavy Road leaving the M1 Moira Road roundabout remains closed due to flooding.
TrafficWatch NI is also warning the surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding.
In a statement, it added: “Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey. International Airport traffic may want to consider using M1, A12 and M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.