After police were told of a BMW speeding on the M1 ‘throughout the night’, officers spotted the vehicle in Lurgan and the driver smelled of alcohol.

Bailey Armitage, aged 21, from Waringhill Place, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with drink driving.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard that on May 26 this year at 4.30am, police were made aware of a grey BMW 1 Series which had been speeding on the M1 motorway ‘throughout the night’.

"Police later observed this vehicle travelling on the Portadown Road, Lurgan and stopped the vehicle,” a prosecutor said, adding that a preliminary breath test was carried out on the defendant as he smelled of alcohol. He failed that and the lowest reading was 72 in breath.

Armitage’s solicitor Gabriel Ingram said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He has a limited record but nothing relevant,” said Mr Ingram. He told the court that Armitage had passed his test nearly four years ago and is a single man working in a warehouse for Moy Park and on night shifts.

"This is going to affect his ability to get to work,” said the solicitor. He said Armitage had been drinking earlier in the evening and apologises to the court.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “This is a high reading and one which I would well be within my rights to extend the minimum disqualification. Your record is not particularly relevant to today’s purposes and lucky for you an early plea has been entered on your behalf.”