Aggravated burglary in Ballymoney

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “At approximately 9pm, it was reported that two men, wearing balaclavas and dark coloured hoodies, and armed with a baseball type bat, entered a property and caused damage to a mobile phone belonging to one of the occupants who was inside at the time, and also to a television.

“A female occupant was also grabbed by one of the men, who both left the property after two or three minutes.

“Five people were inside the premises – including a young child– at the time, and the fact that such an incident occurred in a place where they rightly should have felt safe is unacceptable.

“Fortunately, no one was physically harmed, but they were left shaken by what was a distressing and traumatic ordeal.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything, or who was in the area at the time and has any dash cam footage, to call 101, and quote reference number 1737 of 23/01/22.”