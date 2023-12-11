Aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey: Masked men 'armed with hammers and bats' force their way into property
Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “It was reported to police that at around 9.45pm a number of masked men had forced their way into the property armed with hammers and bats. They smashed windows and caused damage in the property before assaulting a male occupant.
“Upon leaving the house, the men smashed a window of a vehicle parked outside, set it on fire using a petrol bomb and left the scene.
“NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire; the car was destroyed.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1786 of 10/12/23.”
Visit http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ to submit a report online.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.