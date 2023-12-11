Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in the Forthill Park area of Newtownabbey on Sunday, December 10.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “It was reported to police that at around 9.45pm a number of masked men had forced their way into the property armed with hammers and bats. They smashed windows and caused damage in the property before assaulting a male occupant.

“Upon leaving the house, the men smashed a window of a vehicle parked outside, set it on fire using a petrol bomb and left the scene.

“NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire; the car was destroyed.

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in the Forthill Park area of Newtownabbey. Photo: Pacemaker

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1786 of 10/12/23.”

Visit http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ to submit a report online.