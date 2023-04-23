Aggressive drunk was locked in off-licence after staff member hit the panic button

A drunk man who was behaving aggressively in an off-licence and was locked in the premises when a staff member hit a panic button, has been jailed for four months.

Oliver Cleary (47), with an address listed as Crebilly Road in Ballymena, admitted a string of offences in connection with an incident at WineFlair at Cullybackey Road in the town around 9pm on Sunday February 12 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison where he had been on remand in connection with the charges.

When a court clerk asked him if he could see and hear the court, the defendant who had a black eye, replied: "Yes Your Ma'am, Honour-thing".

Ballymena courthouse

Deputy District Judge John Connolly asked for the sound to muted from the defendant's end of the link.

The defendant admitted charges including making a threat to kill a staff member at the off-licence; 'assault' of the worker; theft of a can of Heineken worth £1.69 and theft of a packet of cigarettes.

Details were not outlined to the court on April 20 but a previous court hearing was told police were called to a report of a theft at WineFlair and were told the suspect was locked in the premises after an employee hit a panic button.

The shop worker told police Cleary had stolen a packet of cigarettes and smashed wine bottles and opened and drank from a can of Heineken belonging to the store.

Cleary was behaving "aggressively" towards the employee who feared being assaulted.

The court heard that when the worker hit the panic button the employee was able to get into another room.

When police arrived, Cleary identified himself. He was standing by the counter drinking from a can of Heineken and was initially compliant with officers.

Police saw smashed glass and wine on the floor.

The employee's parents arrived to check on their son.

As Cleary was being led away he began shouting at bystanders "calling them among other things 'Romanian b*stards'," a police officer had said.

Cleary lunged at police and had to be restrained on the ground and the defendant and a police officer suffered cuts to their head.

The defendant headbutted and kicked a window in police car and had to be transferred to a cell van.

When interviewed, the defendant said he had a "hazy" recollection but admitted offences when shown CCTV.

The earlier hearing was told the defendant had a record including 10 assaults on police, 16 thefts, four assaults, nine criminal damages and a burglary.

Referring to the off-licence employee, the officer had said "this young lad went through a very scary experience".

