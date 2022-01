A rogue trader who became ‘aggressive’ to a Portadown resident is being hunted by police.

The PSNI said a man in his 50s, around 5.8’ tall and a ‘chubby build with a southern accent’ approached a house in Ballyoran Park last Thursday (January 20).

The man was selling household items including knife sets and pillows. PSNI asked anyone with info to call 101.

Police are appealing for information.

