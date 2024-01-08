Aghadowey farmer and hydroelectric operator convicted for fisheries related offence
William Black (77) of Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine was found guilty of one breach of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended.
The breach was failure to maintain a fish pass.
On 10 March 2023, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Fisheries Protection Officers were completing inspections of water abstraction sites to ensure compliance with Fisheries legislation. This is an important time of year when migrating salmon smolts (juvenile salmon) and adult salmon that have spawned are descending rivers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
During the inspection at this site it was noted that the fish pass was not being maintained and that all water flow in the Aghadowey river was being diverted to operate the hydro Electric turbine owned by Mr Black, leaving it impassable for fish and approximately 600 metres of the river devoid of any water flow.
Mr Black was made aware of these findings and a follow up interview took place, Mr Black was advised on his responsibilities to ensure the site was compliant with fisheries legislation.
In a statement, DAERA said: “DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement is committed to pursue those whose actions have a detrimental effect on fishery habitat and fish passage. If you are aware or suspect illegal in-river works or fishing, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries on 0300 200 7860 or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.”