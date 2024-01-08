A Coleraine farmer and hydroelectric operator was found guilty of a fishery related offence and received a 12-month conditional discharge at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday (January 5).

A County Londonderry farmer and hydroelectric operator was found guilty of a fishery related offence and received a 12-month conditional discharge at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday. Credit NI World

William Black (77) of Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine was found guilty of one breach of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended.

The breach was failure to maintain a fish pass.

On 10 March 2023, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Fisheries Protection Officers were completing inspections of water abstraction sites to ensure compliance with Fisheries legislation. This is an important time of year when migrating salmon smolts (juvenile salmon) and adult salmon that have spawned are descending rivers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the inspection at this site it was noted that the fish pass was not being maintained and that all water flow in the Aghadowey river was being diverted to operate the hydro Electric turbine owned by Mr Black, leaving it impassable for fish and approximately 600 metres of the river devoid of any water flow.

Mr Black was made aware of these findings and a follow up interview took place, Mr Black was advised on his responsibilities to ensure the site was compliant with fisheries legislation.