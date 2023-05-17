A man has appeared in court accused of causing the deaths of a retired couple by careless driving.

In addition to accusations of causing the fatal crash which claimed the lives of John and Silvia McKee in August 2019, 57-year-old Andrew McGarrity is also accused of perverting the course of justice in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

-

Standing in the public gallery area of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 10) , McGarrity, from Loughview, Gawley’s Gate in Aghagallon, confirmed he was aware of the three charges against him - two counts of causing death by careless driving and one of perverting justice in that he allegedly destroyed an SD card from the dashcam in his vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charges arise following a collision between the couple’s Peugeot 108 and McGarrity’s Honda Accord on Northway in Portadown on August 4, 2019.

Mrs McKee (72) died at the scene while her husband of 35 years, John (74), passed away just over a week later.

The couple had three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for McGarrity to answer, which was conceded by his defence solicitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although afforded an opportunity to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his behalf, McGarrity declined to exercise that right.