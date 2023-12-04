Aghalee BMW motorist with 10 points on his licence banned for driving without due care and attention

A man from Aghalee has been disqualified from driving for six months after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention when he had a two-year-old toddler in the car.

Ryan Stuart McKeown, 23, whose address was given as Meadowfield Court in Aghalee, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to the driving offence.

The court heard that on September 8, 2023 at 7.40pm, police observed a BMW driving excessively close to another vehicle on the Laganbank Road in Lisburn.

The police followed the vehicle onto the Hillsborough Road and it was stated that after passing the Lagan Valley Hospital, the vehicle, which was being driven by the defendant, was again driving excessively close to the vehicle in front, before swerving around it and overtaking at speed.

The police engaged their lights and siren, stopping the vehicle, which also contained three adult passengers and a two-year-toddler.

The defendant was subsequently cautioned.

Defence, who acknowledged the defendant already had 10 penalty points on his driving licence, said the offence was “borne out of impatience”.

He continued: “This is compounded by the fact he is a mechanic by trade and is certainly going to lose his job.

"He immediately held his hands up and recognised he had put other road users at risk.”

Commenting on the defendant’s record, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “They are all offences that are tied to the quality of your driving.”

Ms Watters imposed four penalty points, triggering an obligatory disqualification period of six months.