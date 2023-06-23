An Aghalee man has been fined a total of £600 for motoring offences.

Kevin McBarron (21), from Ballinderry Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with failing to produce insurance, failing to produce his driving licence and having no Vehicle Test Certificate.

A Prosecutor told the court, on December 14 police stopped a silver Audi A4 in Queen Street, Lurgan and discovered the driver was not covered by a valid insurance but he later produced that as it had been retrospectively cancelled.

“He informed police he had bought the vehicle from his front passenger. The police checked the vehicle and the MOT had expired and it was confirmed he had not paid tax on the vehicle. He was asked to produce his licence and insurance to Lurgan Police Station within seven days and it showed that they hadn’t been produced.”

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

District Judge Chris Holmes asked the Prosecutor if McBarron had insurance. She said he did but he retrospectively cancelled.

McBarron’s lawyer said the insurance was “voided". “They tried to void it but said they were on the hook for it for the seven days according to the law, so he was still insured,” he told the court, adding that the insurance company accepted he was insured.

The Judge said: “You don’t often see a record quite as specific as this. He really needs to stop not producing his driving licence.

"Either he doesn’t care or he really doesn’t care. The bottom line is he needs to get his act together.”