An Aghalee teenager, who had three different drugs in his possession has had the case against him adjourned until the New Year as he takes part in a pre-sentence report with the Probation Service.

Craig McKenzie, aged 19, from Coronation Gardens, faced three drugs charges when he appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

No details of the circumstances of the charges were heard in court, however McKenzie faces possession of a Class A drug namely cocaine, possession of a Class B drug namely cannabis and possession of a Class C drug namely Pregablin. All three charges are dated October 7, 2022.

His solicitor Gabriel Ingram said his client was in court and pleaded guilty to all three charges. A prosecutor told Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer that there was no previous history of drug use.

Mr Ingram said his client was 17 at the time of the offending – a month shy of his eighteenth birthday. Mr Ingram said he tried to organise a caution now that the defendant is an adult but the Director [of public prosecutions] considered that because Class A, B and C drugs were concerned that option was not appropriate.

“He has no antecedents whatsoever. He was with a person who was a several years old than him,” the defence lawyer said.

The deputy district judge said a pre-sentence report “would be useful”.