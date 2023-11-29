Aghalee teenager pleads guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court to possession of three different drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and pregablin
Craig McKenzie, aged 19, from Coronation Gardens, faced three drugs charges when he appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
No details of the circumstances of the charges were heard in court, however McKenzie faces possession of a Class A drug namely cocaine, possession of a Class B drug namely cannabis and possession of a Class C drug namely Pregablin. All three charges are dated October 7, 2022.
His solicitor Gabriel Ingram said his client was in court and pleaded guilty to all three charges. A prosecutor told Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer that there was no previous history of drug use.
Mr Ingram said his client was 17 at the time of the offending – a month shy of his eighteenth birthday. Mr Ingram said he tried to organise a caution now that the defendant is an adult but the Director [of public prosecutions] considered that because Class A, B and C drugs were concerned that option was not appropriate.
“He has no antecedents whatsoever. He was with a person who was a several years old than him,” the defence lawyer said.
The deputy district judge said a pre-sentence report “would be useful”.
“It would set him on the right path rather than confirm him on the wrong path,” he said, adjourning the case until January 10.