Caroline Ann Watson (60), whose address was given as Chapel Road, Aghalee, Craigavon, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.
The court heard that on November 16, 2022 at around 7pm, police received a report from an off-duty police officer who came across a driver in a vehicle which appeared to be crashed. When the police attended they stated the defendant was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A breath test revealed a reading of 19 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, a further breath test gave a reading of 28 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres. This is below the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, a blood test revealed 0.31milligrams of diazepam in the defendant’s system.
District Judge Peter Magill disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £100.