A woman from Aghalee has been banned from the roads after admitting to driving whilst unfit.

Caroline Ann Watson (60), whose address was given as Chapel Road, Aghalee, Craigavon, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on November 16, 2022 at around 7pm, police received a report from an off-duty police officer who came across a driver in a vehicle which appeared to be crashed. When the police attended they stated the defendant was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

Aghalee woman is banned from the roads at Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

A breath test revealed a reading of 19 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, a further breath test gave a reading of 28 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres. This is below the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

However, a blood test revealed 0.31milligrams of diazepam in the defendant’s system.