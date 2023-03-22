Register
Agricultural company fined £1,000 for machinery brakes maintenance failure

A Co Antrim-based agricultural contractor has been fined £1,000 for failing to maintain machinery brakes.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:31 GMT

The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) led the prosecution against William Patton Agricultural Contractor Limited.

The case arose after the death of an employee on September 15, 2021, who was operating a tractor and manure spreader on farmland at Islandmagee.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court today (Wednesday), the company was fined for failing to ensure the safety of all employees by not maintaining the brakes of the manure spreader.

Ballymena courthouse.
Speaking after the hearing, Kyle Carrick, head of HSENI’s major investigation team, said “Poorly maintained or ineffective brakes have resulted in a number of fatalities and serious injuries within the agriculture sector. In addition to being a legal requirement, ensuring braking systems are maintained and working properly is essential in protecting everyone who work or live on our farms.

“In this particular case, the absence of effective braking to the manure spreader meant the operator would not have been able to operate the tractor and manure spreader safely, particularly when travelling on sloping ground.”

The investigation by HSENI established the tractor and manure spreader, owned by William Patton Agricultural Contractor Limited, was being operated by an employee on a steep grass field with the hydraulic brakes of the manure spreader not connected to the tractor. It was found the brakes of the manure spreader had not been maintained in good working order to the extent even if they had been connected to the tractor, they would not have provided effective braking.