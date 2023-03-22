A Co Antrim-based agricultural contractor has been fined £1,000 for failing to maintain machinery brakes.

The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) led the prosecution against William Patton Agricultural Contractor Limited.

The case arose after the death of an employee on September 15, 2021, who was operating a tractor and manure spreader on farmland at Islandmagee.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court today (Wednesday), the company was fined for failing to ensure the safety of all employees by not maintaining the brakes of the manure spreader.

Ballymena courthouse.

Speaking after the hearing, Kyle Carrick, head of HSENI’s major investigation team, said “Poorly maintained or ineffective brakes have resulted in a number of fatalities and serious injuries within the agriculture sector. In addition to being a legal requirement, ensuring braking systems are maintained and working properly is essential in protecting everyone who work or live on our farms.

“In this particular case, the absence of effective braking to the manure spreader meant the operator would not have been able to operate the tractor and manure spreader safely, particularly when travelling on sloping ground.”