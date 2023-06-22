Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in the Old Portglenone Road.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police received a report a 4.10pm that a property had been broken into and a substantial sum of money had been taken. Two car keys for a white coloured Peugeot Boxer campervan had also been taken along with the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A white coloured SUV style vehicle had been spotted at the top of the laneway to the property which left the scene around 3pm. The campervan was later recovered in the Poleglass area of West Belfast.

Police are investigating the burglary in Ahoghill. Credit: Pacemaker

"This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim who is in their 80s. An investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1402 21/06/23.”