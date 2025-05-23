Ahoghill man who had been accused of exposure has charge dismissed
An Ahoghill man who had pleaded not guilty to an exposure allegation has had the charge against him dismissed.
Ricky Rae (26), of Laurel Park, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court to contest the case.
The charge was that on December 27 last year he 'intentionally exposed your genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress'.
When the name of an alleged female witness was called at the court there was no response and a prosecutor said they were therefore offering no evidence.
District Judge Nigel Broderick then said: "Mr Rae the matter is marked dismissed, you are free to go".