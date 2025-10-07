Ahoghill motorist caught drink driving is banned from roads for three years
Kathryn Logan (45), of Brookhill Mews, was detected on August 28 this year. She had an alcohol in breath reading of 84 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court it had been a "morning after the night before" detection when the defendant had felt capable to drive.
After arriving home from the morning trip to a retail outlet she had taken a glass of wine. She wished to apologise for the offence.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's third conviction of being involved with a vehicle when she had drink taken.
He told her: "If you keep doing this you will end up going to prison."