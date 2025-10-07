Ahoghill motorist caught drink driving is banned from roads for three years

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Oct 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 17:56 BST
An Ahoghill motorist detected driving with alcohol in breath has been banned from the roads for three years and has been fined £300.

Kathryn Logan (45), of Brookhill Mews, was detected on August 28 this year. She had an alcohol in breath reading of 84 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court it had been a "morning after the night before" detection when the defendant had felt capable to drive.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
After arriving home from the morning trip to a retail outlet she had taken a glass of wine. She wished to apologise for the offence.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's third conviction of being involved with a vehicle when she had drink taken.

He told her: "If you keep doing this you will end up going to prison."

