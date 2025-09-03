Ahoghill woman made off without paying £50 taxi fare

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
An Ahoghill woman who made off without paying a £50 taxi fare had taken illicit substances and "wasn't thinking straight", a defence barrister said.

Tiffany Marshall (29), of Laurel Park, committed the payment offence on the night of September 27 last year.

Most Popular

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (August 28), the defendant had told the taxi driver she had no money on her but that she would get it from her home when she arrived there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

However, at Laurel Park she "disappeared" into an alleyway and did not return. The defendant was identified from "CCTV".

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise. At the time she had been taking "illicit substances" and "wasn't thinking straight".

The defendant was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £50 compensation for the taxi fare.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice