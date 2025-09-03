An Ahoghill woman who made off without paying a £50 taxi fare had taken illicit substances and "wasn't thinking straight", a defence barrister said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiffany Marshall (29), of Laurel Park, committed the payment offence on the night of September 27 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (August 28), the defendant had told the taxi driver she had no money on her but that she would get it from her home when she arrived there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

However, at Laurel Park she "disappeared" into an alleyway and did not return. The defendant was identified from "CCTV".

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise. At the time she had been taking "illicit substances" and "wasn't thinking straight".

The defendant was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £50 compensation for the taxi fare.