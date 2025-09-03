Ahoghill woman made off without paying £50 taxi fare
Tiffany Marshall (29), of Laurel Park, committed the payment offence on the night of September 27 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (August 28), the defendant had told the taxi driver she had no money on her but that she would get it from her home when she arrived there.
However, at Laurel Park she "disappeared" into an alleyway and did not return. The defendant was identified from "CCTV".
A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise. At the time she had been taking "illicit substances" and "wasn't thinking straight".
The defendant was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £50 compensation for the taxi fare.