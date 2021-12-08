Aim ‘to keep east Antrim residents safe at Christmas’

Mid and East Antrim’s District Commander Superintendent Michael Simpson said: “This year our focus will be on home security, staying safe while shopping in person or online, and promoting our scam aware messaging. We are also working with our colleagues in Road Policing to ensure people use our roads safely.

“Right across Mid and East Antrim you will see increased patrols to prevent and detect crime, and we will be increasing the number of vehicle check points with a specific emphasis on drink driving to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. We will also be working closely with businesses to share crime prevention advice and prevent retail crime.

“We have seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period. As part of Op Season’s Greetings we want all victims to know that we are here. If you need help, speak out and phone us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. This year there has been a particular focus on violence against women and girls and during our operation we will increase our presence in nightlife areas and work with the hospitality industry to address issues such as drink spiking and supporting the health protection regulations.

District Commander Superintendent Michael Simpson with PCSP Chair Cllr Danny Donnelly.

Chair of the MEA Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Danny Donnelly, said: “We very much appreciate that things are different for all of us this year as they were last year with the pandemic, however our commitment to building safe communities remains.”

