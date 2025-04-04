Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have been availing of air support as they step up their response following wildfires in areas of the Mournes in recent weeks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in Newry, Mourne and Down have been carrying out additional patrols and are now asking the public to play their part in preventing further fires.

With another weekend of dry and fine weather ahead, District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Gorse fires can cause untold damage and in an area of outstanding natural beauty like the Mournes, this is particularly devastating, not to mention the risk to life and property that they pose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been implementing additional preventative patrolling in the area, deploying officers on vehicles like 4x4s, motorcycles and our quad bike which can access more remote areas. We have also been utilising Air Support to give us an aerial overview of the mountains.

Police are carrying out additional patrols in the Mournes. Photo provided by PSNI

"Wildfires are completely avoidable and are more often than not, they are caused by human activity - whether this is through carelessness and inattention, or deliberate and malicious fire setting.

"They are devastating to the environment and ultimately risk the lives of people in the local area and those of the emergency services tasked to deal with them.” Deliberately setting a wildfire is a criminal offence for which those responsible can be prosecuted.

Superintendent Haslett added: "We work closely with our colleagues in the Fire Service in dealing with these fires and where it is found that a fire has been maliciously set, it will be fully investigated and when identified, those responsible can expect to be arrested and brought before court. “We ask the public to help us prevent wild fires by acting responsibly when in the Mournes, and if anyone has any information about criminal action linked to previous fires, please call us on 101