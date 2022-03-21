Loading...

Alcohol taken from youths in response to anti-social behaviour spike in Larne

Police seized a quantity of alcohol from young people in Larne at the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 21st March 2022, 8:40 am

It was recovered by neighbourhood officers carrying out patrols in response to an increase of anti-social behaviour (ASB) within the Ballyhampton Road area.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim Stated on Saturday evening: “We have removed a quantity of alcohol from young people in the area. We have also provided some advice around the negative impact of ASB in the area.

Colleagues in Carrickfergus are currently out doing the same patrols. If your child is out tonight, please touch base with them and steer them clear of trouble.”

Police image of alcohol seized in Larne.

