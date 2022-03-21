Alcohol taken from youths in response to anti-social behaviour spike in Larne

It was recovered by neighbourhood officers carrying out patrols in response to an increase of anti-social behaviour (ASB) within the Ballyhampton Road area.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim Stated on Saturday evening: “We have removed a quantity of alcohol from young people in the area. We have also provided some advice around the negative impact of ASB in the area.

Colleagues in Carrickfergus are currently out doing the same patrols. If your child is out tonight, please touch base with them and steer them clear of trouble.”