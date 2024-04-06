Alesia Nazarova: Brother of woman found dead after a fire in Portadown is to face murder trial in Belfast Crown Court
Kornelijus Bracas, of Tresna Park in Randalstown, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with murdering Alesia Nazarova, the attempted murder of a child, arson endangering life with intent and theft of a bank card belonging to his sister.
Bracas confirmed he was aware of the charges and did not object to the case being heard at the Crown Court.
Alesia Nazarova (37) died following a fire at her home in Church Street, Portadown on March 21, 2023. A 12-year-old girl was injured in the incident.
Defence counsel said Bracas had a ‘good grasp’ of English but felt it better to use the facilities of the interpreter
A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case, which was conceded by defence.
Bracas was remanded in custody and the case returned to Belfast Crown Court. An arraignment date has not yet been fixed.