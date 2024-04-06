Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kornelijus Bracas, of Tresna Park in Randalstown, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with murdering Alesia Nazarova, the attempted murder of a child, arson endangering life with intent and theft of a bank card belonging to his sister.

Alesia Nazarova, aged 37, was found dead following a fire at her home in Church Street, Portadown, on March 21, 2023. Picture: family image

Bracas confirmed he was aware of the charges and did not object to the case being heard at the Crown Court.

Alesia Nazarova (37) died following a fire at her home in Church Street, Portadown on March 21, 2023. A 12-year-old girl was injured in the incident.

Defence counsel said Bracas had a ‘good grasp’ of English but felt it better to use the facilities of the interpreter

A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case, which was conceded by defence.