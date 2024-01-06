Kornelijus Bracas, aged 25, from Church Street in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (January 5) charged with murdering Alesia Nazarova on March 21 last year, also attempted murder, arson endangering life with intent and theft.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked for an update on the case but was told that all those involved were either off on leave or sick, ‘even the line manager’. The district judge asked if there was anyone left in the building. He adjourned the case for one week and asked that the officer In charge attend.