Police have released a 999 call made by the murderer of a two-year-old girl in which he attempts to blame her little brother for her injuries.

Darryn John Armstrong was told on Thursday that he must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison for murdering little Ali Jayden Doyle, the daughter of his on-off partner, in Dungannon.

He had been given a life sentence in May for killing the little girl. On Thursday he was back before Belfast Crown Court where he was told the minimum length of time he will spend behind bars.

Armstrong, aged 35, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, admitted the murder of Ali after claiming earlier she had fallen. She died from head injuries sustained in a house in Dungannon in August 2021.

Ali Jayden Doyle.

A recording of the 999 call made by the killer reveals his chilling attempt to shift the blame on the little girl’s brother.

Ali’s mother, Jade Dempsey – whose address is subject to a reporting restriction – had previously pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting and exposing her daughter in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury. The 28-year-old was sentenced to a probation order of three years.

Jade Dempsey had temporarily left her two children, Ali and her baby boy, in the care of Darryn Armstrong at his home in Dungannon on the morning of August 6, 2021.

She was later summoned to get back to the children via a call from Armstrong, saying that Ali had fallen and hit her head.

Darryn John Armstrong who murdered two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle.

Little Ali, who was just two years old, was taken to hospital but, tragically, died later that same day from her injuries.

Armstrong, who would later admit to murder, had caused Ali’s fatal head injury in a deliberate act of violence.

Speaking after Thursday’s sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “His cowardly and sickening actions took an innocent young life. He has robbed a young boy of his big sister, and caused unimaginable heartache to a loving father and wider family.”

Det Chief Insp Kelly added: “A Child Protection Care Plan which was in place specified that Darryn Armstrong was not allowed to have contact with the two siblings. Unfortunately, their mother had chosen to ignore this safeguard – a decision that cost a little girl’s life.

Ali Jayden Doyle’s father Dylan Doyle (centre) speaks outside court while another family member holds a picture of the toddler. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye.

"Today, working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, both defendants have been held accountable.

“At the same time, however, I know that Ali’s loved ones, whose worlds have been shattered, are walking away with the heaviest of hearts. My thoughts, and those of the team, remain firmly with them.”

Ali’s father spoke of the family’s sorrow at losing the precious youngster.

He thanked the police for their help and support throughout “what has been a long and very emotional three years to finally get to this point of getting some justice for Ali”.

"We as a family will never forget our beautiful girl Ali. She will always be in our hearts.

"We will never be able to accept that such a beautiful young child can be so cruelly taken away from us.”