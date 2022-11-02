Owen Mulligan (41), with an address listed as Church Street in Cookstown, was detected driving a Seat Leon at 93mph in a 70mph zone in Co Antrim on June 24.

He was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, where a defence lawyer entered guilty pleas on his client's behalf to charges of exceeding a 70mph speed limit; being a learner driver on a motorway; being an unaccompanied learner driver and failure to display L plates.

A charge of failing to produce a driving licence within seven days was withdrawn by prosecutors.

Owen Mulligan.

A prosecution lawyer said at 9am on June 24 police were carrying out a speed check on the 'New Moneynick Road' at Randalstown when a Seat Leon was detected doing 93mph in the 70mph area. Police then stopped the vehicle on the M22 motorway and the other offences then came to light.

A defence lawyer said the excess speed "ordinarily would have resulted in a fixed penalty" but the "difficulty" was the "backdrop" of "poor administration" by the defendant in terms of updating his licence position and "re-securing it".

Advertisement

He said Mulligan "is a man who has been on the roads for some 20 plus years without criticism or issue in terms of the standard of his driving" but added there was an "entry" on the record in 2017 which required the defendant to "re-sit and re-pass his test".

Since then, the lawyer said, the defendant has been "habitually resident" in London and "commutes for work purposes".

During the "Covid years" Mulligan's "own housekeeping" let him down regarding driving documentation.

The lawyer added: "He is, albeit, an experienced driver but someone who is subject to a provisional licence."

On the day of the speed detection the defendant was "going to the airport".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "He should have known that he had to re-sit his test and he shouldn't have got in the car to drive at all, but then to speed.”

Advertisement

The judge said it had been a "very foolish thing to do to drive knowing he should have passed his test but then it is aggravated by the fact that he is on a motorway when he is a provisional driver and he is speeding".