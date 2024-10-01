Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of setting fire to his home allegedly sat in the garden and watched the blaze without alerting neighbours, a court was told.

Christopher Sean Joseph McAuley (48), of Glentaisie Drive in Ballycastle, is accused of arson endangering the lives of neighbours on Tuesday, September 17, this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from a police station.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said around 11pm on Tuesday, September 17, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the defendant's bungalow.

Fire Service extinguished the fire. The officer said the Fire Service believed it had been a "deliberate ignition".

They forced their way into the property and they were concerned that the fire would spread to adjoining properties.

"Significant damage" was caused to the bungalow and "two seats of fire" were found - one in a bedroom and one in the kitchen.

The police officer added: "When firefighters arrived at the scene the defendant was found sitting in the rear garden on a chair watching the fire take hold."

He had no signs of injury or smoke inhalation and did not require medical treatment, the court heard.

The defendant had not alerted neighbours nor reported the fire to the emergency services. He told police he had no phone.

The defendant told firefighters he had fallen asleep in bed and dropped a cigarette and was wakened by the sound of his dog scratching at the door.

The officer said McAuley also told firefighters that "upon their leaving the scene he would 'burn the house to the ground'".

The officer said the defendant had "mental health issues"; had not been taking his medication in recent months; and family members had been increasingly concerned about his "downward spiral".

The court was told there had been previous discussions about getting help for his mental health. The officer said the defendant's home address was "destroyed" in the fire.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying there was a risk of the alleged behaviour being repeated and a risk to neighbours.

He said he was concerned about the defendant's mental health and said a medical report would need to be given to a future court.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on October 14.